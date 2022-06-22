Will FedEx deliver earnings beat in Q4 despite cost pressures?

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Jun. 23, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is $6.88 (+37.3% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $24.56B (+8.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FDX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.

FDX recently reshuffled its board as part of a deal with activist investor D.E. Shaw, made changes to its executive compensation program and raised its dividend by 52%.

Citigroup said the actions focused on operational efficiency, bolstering bullish long-term estimates. Bank of America said the executive shift is an important inflection point and FDX is now focusing on returns, cash generation, and governance.

But Morgan Stanley warned that increasing cash return without growing earnings is likely not sustainable.

Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley it expects FDX to miss Street estimates in Q4 as macro data points turned more sluggish globally, which may weigh on volumes.

FDX in Mar. promoted Raj Subramaniam to president and CEO. Morgan Stanley said the move was not a surprise and it does not expect a dramatic pivot in strategy any time soon.

FDX shares edged lower after the firm's Q3 profit missed expectations, hurt by higher freight and labor costs. This led to Wall Street analysts lowering their estimates amid concerns that cost pressures will continue.

SA Quant rating on FDX is Buy, in-line with sell-side rating as well as SA Authors' rating.

SA contributor Brian Gilmartin in a recent bullish analysis said FDX is still undervalued and D.E. Shaw's activism should help unlock more upside.

FDX stock, which dropped ~11% YTD, has underperformed the S&P 500 Industrials index in the last 1 year.