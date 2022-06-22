The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is starting to scrutinize credit card companies' policies for charging late fees, the agency said in a statement Wednesday. Consumers pay about $12B a year for such fees, the agency said.

It's seeking data about credit card late fees and late payments, assessing whether the fees are "reasonable and proportional," data on card issuers' revenue and expenses, the potential deterrent effect of late fees, and the role such fees play in credit card companies' profitability.

"Credit card late fees are big revenue generators for card issuers," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. "We want to know how the card issuers determine these fees and whether existing rules are undermining the reforms enacted by Congress over a decade ago."

In 2009, Congress enacted the Credit Card Accountability and Disclosure ("CARD") Act, which limited a range of junk fees, coercive contract clauses, and other practices. The law also limited how much credit card companies could charge for penalties such as late fees.

In 2010, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors voted to implement provisions of the CARD Act that required penalties to be "reasonable and proportional to the omission or violation." The Fed also prohibited a company from generating more revenue from late fees than was necessary to cover the cost of the late payment. However, credit card companies that set fees at a particular level, even if the fees weren't necessary to deter a late payment and generated excess profit, weren't subject to the enforcement scrutiny, the CFPB said.

The Fed also allowed those fees to rise by inflation. Currently, those limits stand at $30 for the first late payment and $41 for a subsequent late payment within six billing cycles.

Under the Consumer Financial Protection Act, Congress transferred the authority to adjust the late fee provisions from the Fed to the CFPB. Today, the CFPB published an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to review the Fed’s immunity provision and determine whether adjustments are needed to address late fees.

