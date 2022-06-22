Sidus Space stock tumbles 21% after rallying last week on NASA contract

Sidus Space (SIDU) stock tumbled 21% on Wednesday after rallying last week on news that it had been chosen to be a subcontractor on a multi-year NASA contract.

Shares of Sidus opened at $5.12, recently changing hands at $4.22, down 22%, at 1:50 p.m. ET.

Last Wednesday, Sidus said it had been selected to be a subcontractor for Raytheon’s Collins Aerospace team, which was awarded a NASA contract worth up to $3.8B over 12 years to develop next-generation spacesuits and spacewalk equipment.

Sidus shares rallied for two days on the contract news after hitting a 52-week low of $1.26 on June 14. The stock has risen 235% since the contract was announced on June 15, but is still trading 16% below its initial offering price of $5 per share.

Sidus, which designs and manufactures small satellites and space-related hardware, went public on Dec. 14 through an IPO that raised $15M.