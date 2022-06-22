Kohl's plunges on report bidder considers lowering offer to $50/share

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) dropped 9% on a report Wednesday that bidder Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is considering lowering its offer to $50/share from $60/share. Franchise Group ticked up 0.6%.

Franchise Group is evaluating whether acquiring Kohl's (KSS) is the best way to deploy the firm's capital, according to a CNBC report, citing a person close to the deal talks. FRG appears to be worried that certain retailers may be hurt if the economy gets weaker and goes into a recession.

The update comes after Kohl's (KSS) announced earlier this month that it entered exclusive talks with Franchise (FRG) for a potential $60/share sale of the department store chain. The Kohl's board announced it entered exclusive negotiations with FRG for a period of three weeks.

The latest news also follows a Reuters report from Tuesday that FRG is said in talks to retain Kohl's (KSS) management, including the department store's CEO Michelle Gass, if a planned sale is completed.

A week ago the NY Post reported that Vitamin Shoppe parent Franchise Group (FRG) was still committed to the $60/share deal.

