Centene stock on track for 3-day win streak after investor day; Deutsche Bank raises PT

Centene (NYSE:CNC) stock has added 2.2% to $82.60 in Wednesday trading and is on track for its third straight positive day if the gains hold, as investors continued to cheer the health insurer's announcements at its investor day.

Ahead of the event on Friday, CNC raised its 2022 adj. EPS guidance and authorized a $3B increase to its existing stock repurchase program.

After the investor day, Deutsche Bank research on Tuesday raised its price target on the St. Louis, Mo.-based company's shares to $91 from $88, which represents a 12.5% upside to CNC's last closing price.

Deutsche Bank analysts George Hill and Maxi Ma raised their FY 2022 revenue estimates for CNC to $141.9B from $141.8B, vs. Seeking Alpha consensus revenue estimates of $142.66B.

Deutsche Bank's Hill and Ma raised their FY 2022 adj. EPS estimate to $5.67 from $5.49, vs. consensus EPS estimates of $5.60.

"We continue to believe CNC’s fundamentals remain strong, with its established leadership in Medicaid program administration and promising growth opportunity in Medicare. We can also see the company's value-creation strategies being implemented, leading to cost synergies and margin growth," the analysts wrote. They maintained their rating on CNC at buy.

On Tuesday, Credit Suisse upgraded Centene to outperform from neutral, noting the company's ability to recapture some upside potential from Medicaid redeterminations.

Up to Tuesday's close, CNC stock -1.9% YTD.

Deutsche Bank's buy rating on CNC matches with the Wall Street average rating and the SA Authors rating, but is in contrast to the Quant rating of hold.