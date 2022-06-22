JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is reportedly laying off hundreds of employees in its home-lending unit and transferring hundreds more to other parts of the bank as climbing mortgage rates pressure demand for purchase mortgages and refinancing.

All told, more than 1,000 workers will be affected by the actions, with about half moving to other parts of the company, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company declined to confirm the numbers that Bloomberg reported.

"Our staffing decision this week was a result of cyclical changes in the mortgage market. We were able to proactively move many impacted employees to new roles within the firm and are working to help the remaining affected employees find new employment within Chase and externally,” a company spokesperson said via email.

Rising mortgage rates are reverberating throughout the real estate, homebuilder and building products industry. Earlier Wednesday, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike Dahl downgraded five homebuilder and building product stocks after mortgage rates have risen 50 basis points in the past two weeks and by 270 bps YTD.

Last week, Redfin (RDFN) disclosed plans to reduce its staff by ~6%, and Bloomberg reported that real estate brokerage Compass (COMP) is cutting its staff by 10%.