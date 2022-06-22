Modine sees average annual revenue growth targets of 6-8%
Jun. 22, 2022 2:14 PM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its Investor and Analyst Day, Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) indicated that the company's targets average annual revenue growth targets of 6-8% in the next two years, and 8-10% in upcoming three years which includes renewed focus on acquisitions.
- It sees presented adj. BITDA margin targets of 10 to 12% within the next two years, reaching 13 to 15% over the next five years.
- Modine expects its multi-phased transformation will result in a more capital efficient and higher margin business focused on faster-growing markets supported by global megatrends.
- For FY24, the company sees revenue CAGR of 6 to 8%, adj. EBITDA margin of 10 to 12%, capex of ~3% of revenue, free cash flow 3-5% of revenue, net leverage ratio target of 1.5x to 2.5x.
- It has also presented FY27 targets. Read here.