Modine sees average annual revenue growth targets of 6-8%

Jun. 22, 2022 2:14 PM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • In its Investor and Analyst Day, Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) indicated that the company's targets average annual revenue growth targets of 6-8% in the next two years, and 8-10% in upcoming three years which includes renewed focus on acquisitions.
  • It sees presented adj. BITDA margin targets of 10 to 12% within the next two years, reaching 13 to 15% over the next five years.
  • Modine expects its multi-phased transformation will result in a more capital efficient and higher margin business focused on faster-growing markets supported by global megatrends.
  • For FY24, the company sees revenue CAGR of 6 to 8%, adj. EBITDA margin of 10 to 12%, capex of ~3% of revenue, free cash flow 3-5% of revenue, net leverage ratio target of 1.5x to 2.5x.
  • It has also presented FY27 targets. Read here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.