Fund manager Cliff Asness: Oil firms are profit maximizers, not out for our best interests

Closely followed fund manager Cliff Asness said Wednesday that oil companies decide their investment strategies as "profit maximizers," without taking the overall interests of society into account.

"I fully concede that these are profit maximizers, who are not out for our best interests or out to harm us," the founder, managing principal and chief investment officer at AQR Capital Management told CNBC.

The comments came in the context of a Biden administration that has criticized oil companies for spending billions of dollars on stock buybacks rather than investing in increased production at a time when prices for crude and gasoline have spiked.

Given this backdrop, Asness defended the companies' decision to spend excess cash on share repurchases. "If they're not investing, it's because they don't think it's profitable," he said.

The AQR Capital founder argued that the cash used for buybacks eventually ends up in other investments. He noted that money returned to shareholders through a buyback is typically recirculated in capital markets to areas where it can be profitably invested.

"What do you think investors do with that money? They reinvest it somewhere," he said. "That's what functioning capital markets do."

Looking at the overall market, Asness contended that there is "not a dearth of investing." On the contrary, he pointed to an aggressive long-range investment horizon as one of the reasons the market shot up during 2021.

"A lot of the bubble we saw, I could argue is people being over-long term, thinking that things would grow forever," he said.

