Update 1:30pm: Adds judge's official denial

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) soared 7.7% after a judge denied an effort to temporarily block the REIT's $29/share sale to Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR). Cedar Realty 6.5% preferreds (NYSE:CDR.PC) plunged 15%.

Cedar Realty Trust announced its sale to Wheeler (WHLR) and several other transaction for a total of $29/share in cash in March. A judge gave his opinion on a court call on Thursday afternoon.

The sale announcement followed the completion of CDR's dual-track review of strategic alternatives that started in September. The judge's decision was the last hurdle for the transaction so traders expect it will now close promptly.

Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) was sued by by a plaintiff and other preferred holders (CDR.PC) who were seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the transaction as they alleged a breach of contract, among other claims.

Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR) rose 2.6%.

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan wrote in a note in early March that he saw the possibility of a lawsuit from preferred holders.

"In short, the CDR common equity holders are winning, but at the cost of preferred shareholders," Milligan wrote in March. "Even if there is no recourse for the preferred shareholders at the end of the day, the potential litigation could create noise."