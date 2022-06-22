The expected FDA order to remove JUUL products from shelves in the US is a major setback for Altria’s (NYSE:MO) efforts to move away from traditional cigarettes, per Stifel analyst Christopher Growe.

Growe indicated the news of a ban was unexpected, as Altria’s (MO) efforts to cut flavors and lessen appeal to teens had shown to bear fruit in reducing underage use. He pondered the idea that “perhaps the FDA was always out to get JUUL” from the beginning. Regardless of the impetus, Growe indicated the proposed action effectively bans JUUL vapor products from the domestic market for the foreseeable future as an appeal is expected to be a lengthy process.

“We contend this likely FDA announcement banning JUUL is a serious step back in the ability for Altria to participate in the vapor category,” he told clients.

Growe added that Altria’s long-term opportunity to participate in the reduced-risk product category had already taken a significant hit as a result of Philip Morris’ (PM) proposed acquisition of Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY). The agreement with the Swedish snus-maker allows Philip Morris (PM) to commercialize its IQOS products in the US sans a license agreement with Altria (MO), he explained. The removal of JUUL from its portfolio of reduced-risk products only adds to problems in the segment.

Altria (MO) shares fell nearly 10% in the waning hours of Wednesday's trading day.

To be sure, Growe noted that Altria (MO) also owns the on! leaf-free nicotine pouches that compete with Swedish Match’s (OTCPK:SWMAY) Zyn and remains a high-growth product segment. Coupled with a dominant position in legacy products, Growe maintained a “Buy” rating on the stock.

“We continue with our Buy rating for Altria in consideration of the strong growth outlook for the business, the return to consistency in its growth, and the robust dividend yield,” he concluded. “We are particularly attracted to the consistency of the growth at Altria, and we applaud management for its acumen and business strategy designed to support this consistency into the future.”

Read more on regulatory efforts in controlling nicotine levels in cigarettes also pursued by the FDA on Wednesday.