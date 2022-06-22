CBD players in the green as MLB allows sponsorships
Jun. 22, 2022 2:25 PM ETCharlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF)YCBDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Signaling a landmark change in professional sports leagues, the MLB now allows baseball teams to sell sponsorships to cannabis players marketing CBD products subject to certain conditions, Sports Business Journal reported Wednesday.
- The companies planning to buy the rights should have their products certified by NSF International, a consumer safety and product-testing organization, and the club must also obtain authorization from the MLB commissioner’s office.
- "We told the clubs if you want to do a deal in the CBD category, it will require two things: One is NSF certification -- and none of them are there yet, although around three to five (brands) are in process. The other is to get approval from the commissioner’s office....,” MLB’s Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden said.
- Previously, CBD sponsorships were not allowed in NASCAR and the major pro-stick-and-ball leagues. Also called cannabidiol, CBD is the non-psychoactive ingredient in cannabis plants.
- Major CBD players, including cbdMD (YCBD) and Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF), are trading higher following the news.
- CBD products add revenue to Canadian cannabis companies such as Tilray (TLRY) and Canopy Growth (CGC). Last month, Tilray (TLRY) announced the launch of its CBD lifestyle brand Pollen on Amazon U.K.