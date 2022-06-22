Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) +5.2% in Wednesday's trading after raising the total estimated mineral resource at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil by ~50% to 85.7M metric tons, which would make the mine the largest hard-rock lithium project in the Americas, and behind only SQM (SQM), Albemarle (ALB) and Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) in the global lithium rankings.

Sigma Lithium (SGML) said the project is on track to begin producing early next year at 37K metric tons/year of lithium carbonate equivalent, as it wraps up engineering for a second phase that would lift production to ~72K tons/year in 2024.

The company said drilling for a third phase would boost resources by ~50% to 85.7M tons.

"The high quality of the Phase 3 mineral resource might potentially enable Sigma Lithium to maintain high production yields utilizing a similar environmentally sustainable Greentech plant to the one currently in construction for Phase 1," co-CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner said.

Sigma Lithium (SGML) said recently that it values the undeveloped Grota do Cirilo project at more than $5B.