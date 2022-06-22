Sigma Lithium says planned Brazil project would be among world's largest

Jun. 22, 2022 2:42 PM ETSigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)PILBF, SQM, ALBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Lithium abstract concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) +5.2% in Wednesday's trading after raising the total estimated mineral resource at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil by ~50% to 85.7M metric tons, which would make the mine the largest hard-rock lithium project in the Americas, and behind only SQM (SQM), Albemarle (ALB) and Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) in the global lithium rankings.

Sigma Lithium (SGML) said the project is on track to begin producing early next year at 37K metric tons/year of lithium carbonate equivalent, as it wraps up engineering for a second phase that would lift production to ~72K tons/year in 2024.

The company said drilling for a third phase would boost resources by ~50% to 85.7M tons.

"The high quality of the Phase 3 mineral resource might potentially enable Sigma Lithium to maintain high production yields utilizing a similar environmentally sustainable Greentech plant to the one currently in construction for Phase 1," co-CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner said.

Sigma Lithium (SGML) said recently that it values the undeveloped Grota do Cirilo project at more than $5B.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.