North American rail volume declines 2.8% for the week
- The Association of American Railroads (AAR) has reported US rail traffic down 2.5% Y/Y to 501,207 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending June 18, 2022.
- Total carloads for the week were 232,921, up 0.4% while intermodal volume was 268,286 containers and trailers, down 4.9% Y/Y.
- 6 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that included grain, up 2,411 carloads, to 22,012; nonmetallic minerals, up 860 carloads, to 32,505; and motor vehicles and parts, up 833 carloads, to 13,366.
- Commodity groups that posted decreases included metallic ores and metals, down 2,707 carloads, to 20,915; coal, down 1,539 carloads, to 66,281; and miscellaneous carloads, down 382 carloads, to 8,908.
- North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 682,055 carloads and intermodal units, down 2.8% Y/Y.
- Canadian railroads reported 76,443 carloads for the week, down 0.2% and 70,088 intermodal units, down 2.6%; Mexican railroads reported 19,482 carloads, down 15.2%, and intermodal units 14,835 , down 8.2% Y/Y.
