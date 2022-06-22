North American rail volume declines 2.8% for the week

Jun. 22, 2022 3:12 PM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), CNI, BIP, BIPCCSX, UNP, CP, BRK.B, BRK.ABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) has reported US rail traffic down 2.5% Y/Y to 501,207 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending June 18, 2022.
  • Total carloads for the week were 232,921, up 0.4% while intermodal volume was 268,286 containers and trailers, down 4.9% Y/Y.
  • 6 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that included grain, up 2,411 carloads, to 22,012; nonmetallic minerals, up 860 carloads, to 32,505; and motor vehicles and parts, up 833 carloads, to 13,366.
  • Commodity groups that posted decreases included metallic ores and metals, down 2,707 carloads, to 20,915; coal, down 1,539 carloads, to 66,281; and miscellaneous carloads, down 382 carloads, to 8,908.
  • North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 682,055 carloads and intermodal units, down 2.8% Y/Y.
  • Canadian railroads reported 76,443 carloads for the week, down 0.2% and 70,088 intermodal units, down 2.6%; Mexican railroads reported 19,482 carloads, down 15.2%, and intermodal units 14,835 , down 8.2% Y/Y.
  • Related tickers: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) -2%, CSX Corporation (CSX) -2.3%, Union Pacific (UNP), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) -2.8%, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) -2.6%, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP,NYSE:BIPC) -1.4%, and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) -1.2%.
