Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that Caio Paes de Andrade, his selection as the next CEO at Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), will replace the company's board when he takes over the top position, Reuters reports.

Andrade "obviously [will] change his directors and these new ones will give the company a new dynamic, they will study the fuel pricing policy issue," Bolsonaro reportedly said in an interview with local media.

But Bolsonaro's urge to blame Petrobras' (PBR) fuel price rises does not appear to be helping his presidential re-election bid, as polling shows former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead climbing to 17 percentage points, the widest in five months.

Lula would receive 52% of the votes while Bolsonaro would get 35% in a runoff vote, according to a PoderData survey, just days after Petrbras (PBR) announced another increase in gasoline and diesel prices.

On Monday, Petrobras (PBR) CEO Jose Mauro Coelho resigned before he was formally replaced, clearing the path for Andrade to join the board and then become CEO.