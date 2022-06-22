Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook told consumers to "stay tuned" when asked about what the tech giant has for the augmented reality space.

"I am incredibly excited about AR as you might know," Cook said in a recent interview with China Daily. "And the critical thing to any technology, including AR, is putting humanity at the center of it and that is what we focus on every day."

Cook added that Apple (AAPL) has more than 14,000 apps running on ARKit, the company's augmented reality API and he is excited about the AR-focused opportunities, concluding that customers should "sort of stay tuned and you'll see what we have to offer."

The China Daily interview was first surfaced by Apple focused website 9to5Mac.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose slightly less than 0.5% to $136.24 in late-day trading on Wednesday.

In May, Apple (AAPL) reportedly showed its mixed reality headset, which includes both AR and VR technologies, to its board of directors, suggesting that it is at an "advanced stage."

Late last year, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple (AAPL) was already working on the second-version of its headset, which could launch as soon as 2024.

Wedbush Securities recently reiterated that Apple (AAPL) is one of its top three stocks in the tech sector, reminding investors to focus on "secular winners."