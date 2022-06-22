Abbott pares gains as FDA reports another death linked to baby formula
Jun. 22, 2022 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shed early gains on Wednesday after the FDA said that the agency was notified of an additional infant death linked to a company’s baby formula product on June 10.
- After consumer complaints, the company was forced to shut down its Sturgis, Mich. baby formula manufacturing plant and recall certain products early this year as the FDA started an investigation.
- So far, the FDA has received 129 complaints linked to Abbott formula products, including 119 since the product recall in February.
- The agency said that the latest incident happened in January, and it has initiated an investigation as the death followed the consumption of an Abbott (ABT) product.
- The FDA has previously announced a review of nine complaints related to infant deaths, out of which only two were associated with its previous investigation of the plant.
- Days after resuming its operations, Abbott (ABT) halted the production of EleCare specialty formula at the facility last week due to flooding.