Abbott pares gains as FDA reports another death linked to baby formula

Jun. 22, 2022

Abbott Laboratories headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shed early gains on Wednesday after the FDA said that the agency was notified of an additional infant death linked to a company’s baby formula product on June 10.
  • After consumer complaints, the company was forced to shut down its Sturgis, Mich. baby formula manufacturing plant and recall certain products early this year as the FDA started an investigation.
  • So far, the FDA has received 129 complaints linked to Abbott formula products, including 119 since the product recall in February.
  • The agency said that the latest incident happened in January, and it has initiated an investigation as the death followed the consumption of an Abbott (ABT) product.
  • The FDA has previously announced a review of nine complaints related to infant deaths, out of which only two were associated with its previous investigation of the plant.
  • Days after resuming its operations, Abbott (ABT) halted the production of EleCare specialty formula at the facility last week due to flooding.
