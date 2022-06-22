Nigeria's Senate said on Wednesday it will investigate Shell (NYSE:SHEL) over alleged illegal extensions of oil exploration leases and is seeking a $200M refund it said accrued over the period, Reuters reports.

The upper house said a seven-member committee will probe oil exploration leases granted to Shell's (SHEL) Nigerian division during 1959-1989 and then to 2019 under a joint venture agreement with state-owned NNPC.

The Senate said Shell (SHEL) and NNPC were granted extensions of oil exploration leases by the Ministry of Petroleum outside the law, causing the government to lose fees, taxes, rents and royalties.

SHEL (SHEL) said earlier this week it was not affected by a ruling from Nigeria's Supreme Court in a case in which a Niger Delta community is seeking compensation for a 2019 oil spill, and it plans to move forward with a planned sale of onshore assets in Nigeria.