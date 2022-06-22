Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) plans to occupy hundreds of thousands of square feet in a Dallas office building that has yet to be built, as the Wall Street bank seeks to expand beyond its New York base, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing Dallas city documents.

The company expects to lease at least 800K square feet of space in a property that will to be built by Hunt Realty. The two companies will invest about $500M in the property. The city council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on $18M of tax incentives, including tax abatements and job grants for the bank. Goldman (GS), for its part, would create at least 5,000 jobs for the office tower by the end of 2028 with an average annual base salary of $90K.

The Wall Street firm had been seeking a new office campus in Dallas, which could become the bank's largest site in the U.S. outside of Manhattan, Bloomberg had reported. CEO David Solomon had been looking to revamp its U.S. operations to trim expenses and move thousands of jobs to cheaper regions.

Last year, Goldman Sachs's (GS) asset management unit sought volunteers to move to West Palm Beach, Florida, as the firm looked to renting space in cheaper locations.