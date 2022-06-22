Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) said Wednesday it has redesigned its mobile app to include a new decentralized application ("dapp") browser allowing its users to more easily search for decentralized finance ("DeFi") protocols as well as non-fungible tokens.

The updated mobile app, which aims to funnel users to the web3 ecosystem, is starting to roll out on Wednesday with more users gaining access in the coming weeks, the crypto exchange said in a release.

Specifically, on the browsers' home screen, there's a list of suggested ethereum (ETH-USD) dapps categorized by those in DeFi, NFT, decentralized exchange ("DEX"), play-to-earn games and more, according to a video presentation by Gary Simpson, a senior software engineer at Coinbase (COIN).

As part of its effort to make dapps more accessible, "the quick action buttons on the home screen provide one-tap access to DEX swaps, sending or receiving crypto, and funding your Coinbase Wallet with Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), and hundreds of other assets using a debit card or bank account," Coinbase said.

The move came after Coinbase (COIN) last year said it will acquire BRD, a company with its own crypto wallet.

Meanwhile, shares of Coinbase (COIN) are dipping around 10% in afternoon trading as its fees come under pressure from its rival Binance.US, which earlier introduced zero fee trading for bitcoin (BTC-USD). Nevertheless, Coinbase's (COIN) move to expand user access to web3 may help boost its transaction revenue.

Also, bitcoin <<BTC-USD>> is dipping back to under $20K in a choppy trading day, recently changing hands at $19.5K. Perhaps bitcoin's intraday slump is impacting shares of Coinbase (COIN) as well.

Previously, (May 23) Coinbase Wallet to support token swaps on BNB Chain and Avalanche.