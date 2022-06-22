Cboe to work with Validus to create new indices and products
Jun. 22, 2022 3:53 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) has signed a licensing agreement with Validus Macro Strategies, a provider of rule-based options-based solutions for institutional investors, in which the two companies will collaborate on developing new indices and products, the companies said Wednesday.
- Under the pact, Cboe (CBOE) will have exclusive rights to develop and offer a range of derivatives-based indices and associated investable financial products using Validus's proprietary methodologies.
- Cboe (CBOE) expects to initially launch a new series of Cboe Validus Dynamic Indices designed to show the performance of active BuyWrite and PutWrite strategies on major U.S equity indices in the coming months. In addition, it may work with Validus to develop other active indices for unique index-based products in the future.
- On Tuesday, Cboe (CBOE) will launch FLEX Micro options contracts on Monday, June 27.