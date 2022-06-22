Steelcase Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.13, revenue of $740.7M beats by $49.76M
Jun. 22, 2022 4:06 PM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Steelcase press release (NYSE:SCS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $740.7M (+33.1% Y/Y) beats by $49.76M.
- Outlook: At the end of the first quarter, the company’s backlog of customer orders was approximately $927 million, which was 52 percent higher than the prior year. Consistent with recent quarters, the backlog includes a higher than historical percentage of orders scheduled to ship beyond the end of the next quarter, and supply chain disruptions are expected to continue. As a result, the company expects second quarter fiscal 2023 revenue to be in the range of $875 to $900 million. The company reported revenue of $724.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The projected revenue translates to growth of 21 to 24 percent compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022, or organic growth of 20 to 24 percent.
The company expects to report earnings per share of between $0.06 to $0.10 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and adjusted earnings per share of between $0.11 to $0.15. The estimate includes:
projected pricing benefits, net of inflation, of approximately $10 million as compared to the prior year,
projected operating expenses of between $225 to $230 million,
projected interest expense, investment income and other income, net, of approximately $4 million, and
a projected effective tax rate of 27 percent,
The company reported earnings per share of $0.21 and had adjusted earnings per share of $0.23 in the prior year. The prior year included a $0.09 per share benefit related to a gain from the sale of land.