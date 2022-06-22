Shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) continued their outsized move upward, surging over 30% on Wednesday, marking the eighth straight trading session of double-digit percentage swings.

The catalyst for the continued surge in the stock of the insolvent cosmetics company is more than likely a short squeeze as the stock continues to top short-squeeze leaderboards and catches the attention of short-squeeze loving meme stock traders. Indeed, the movement in the name following its filing for Chapter 11 protection is reminiscent of Hertz’s similar moves in 2020.

Trading volume surged to over 175M on the day, nearly 20 times the average volume. It is worth noting that the average was already elevated given recent wild swings for the stock, trending below 1M prior to the bankruptcy filing.

