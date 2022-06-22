Xenon slips 11% on public offering of common stock

Jun. 22, 2022 4:09 PM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

American dollar currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Canadian biotech Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) dropped ~11% in the post-market Wednesday after the company announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
  • A decision to grant a 30-day option for underwriters is also under consideration, allowing them to purchase up to an additional ~15% of common shares on the same terms and conditions.
  • Xenon (XENE) has selected Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, SVB Securities and Stifel as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • The stock offering is subject to market and other closing conditions, the company said, adding that there is no assurance whether or when it will be completed or regarding the terms and actual size of the offering.
  • In terms of current analyst ratings, Xenon (XENE) commands a Strong Buy recommendation on Wall Street.
