Performant Financial changes trade name to Performant Healthcare Solutions
Jun. 22, 2022 4:10 PM ETPerformant Financial Corporation (PFMT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) said it is changing trade name to Performant Healthcare Solutions, effective immediately.
- The company said there will be no changes to its ticker symbol or to its corporate structure.
- "Today, healthcare accounts for the majority of our reported revenues and 100% of the company's strategic growth initiatives. Our decision to place our full attention and focus on the healthcare industry leaves no doubt as to our future direction," President Simeon Kohl said.
- Source: Press Release