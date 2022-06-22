KB Home GAAP EPS of $2.32 beats by $0.27, revenue of $1.72B beats by $60M

Jun. 22, 2022 4:12 PM ETKB Home (KBH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • KB Home press release (NYSE:KBH): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $2.32 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $1.72B (+19.4% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Operating Income Margin Improved 410 Basis Points to 15.4%;
  • Gross Margin Increased to 25.3%
  • Net Order Value Up 4% to $2.12 Billion;
  • Ending Backlog Value Up 43% to $6.12 Billion.
  • Homes delivered were essentially even at 3,469.
  • Average selling price rose 21% to $494,300.
  • Homebuilding operating income grew 62% to $264.5 million.
  • The homebuilding operating income margin increased 410 basis points to 15.4%.
  • Guidance: Housing revenues in the range of $7.30 billion to $7.50 billion.
  • Average selling price will be approximately $500,000.
  • Homebuilding operating income as a percentage of revenues in the range of 16.0% to 16.6%, assuming no inventory-related charges.
  • Housing gross profit margin in the range of 25.6% to 26.2%, assuming no inventory-related charges.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of housing revenues in the range of 9.3% to 9.7%.
  • Effective tax rate of approximately 25%, assuming no federal energy tax credit extension is enacted.
  • Ending community count of approximately 250.
  • Return on equity in excess of 27%.
  • Shares +4.84%.
