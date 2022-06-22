Worthington Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.75, revenue of $1.52B beats by $310M

Jun. 22, 2022 4:17 PM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Worthington press release (NYSE:WOR): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.75.
  • Revenue of $1.52B (+55.4% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
  • Outlook: “We are well positioned heading into our new fiscal year with solid business strategies to drive growth through transformation, innovation, and M&A,” Rose said.  “While the business environment continues to be challenging and there is some level of economic uncertainty, our teams are performing at a high level, and we remain optimistic about demand in our key end markets and our ability to execute effectively going forward.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.