Worthington Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.75, revenue of $1.52B beats by $310M
Jun. 22, 2022 4:17 PM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Worthington press release (NYSE:WOR): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.75.
- Revenue of $1.52B (+55.4% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
- Outlook: “We are well positioned heading into our new fiscal year with solid business strategies to drive growth through transformation, innovation, and M&A,” Rose said. “While the business environment continues to be challenging and there is some level of economic uncertainty, our teams are performing at a high level, and we remain optimistic about demand in our key end markets and our ability to execute effectively going forward.”