FDA requests microbial challenge study from Rockwell Medical for planned phase 2 trial

Jun. 22, 2022 4:24 PM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) on Wednesday said that the U.S. FDA had requested the company to perform a microbial challenge study for its planned phase 2 trial of its iron salt to treat iron deficiency in home infusion patients.
  • A microbial challenge study is a standard study that evaluates how a product reacts when it is inoculated with microbes and microorganisms that cause spoilage.
  • "We believe the requested microbial challenge study will have minimal impact on our proposed phase 2 program timeline or cost as the tests will be conducted in parallel with the clinical study start-up activities," said RMTI chief medical officer Marc Hoffman.
  • RMTI also said on June 16 it closed the second $7.5M tranche of the previously announced DaVita (DVA) stock purchase agreement.
  • Earlier in the day, RMTI announced the resignation of its CEO Russell Ellison, effective June 30.
  • RMTI stock closed 3.8% lower at $1.28, and has fallen another 13.3% in aftermarket trading.
