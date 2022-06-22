BlackBerry re-elects directors, with Watsa just over 50% approval (updated)
- BlackBerry's (NYSE:BB) annual and special meeting Wednesday went mostly by the books and its slate of directors was elected - barely.
- The company took up eight directors for a vote as promised, and all eight won approval, with CEO John Chen receiving 83.94% of votes in favor. Some more opposition was lodged against Richard Lynch (27.18% withheld) and Michael Daniels (36.3% withheld).
- Once again, though, the most opposition was mounted to the company's lead director - Fairfax Financial's (OTCPK:FRFHF) Prem Watsa, who squeaked through with 50.73% of votes for his nomination to 49.27% withheld.
- Watsa has often been among the directors receiving the least support at annual meetings, though support has often ranged into the 80-90 percent range.
- And last year, shareholders kept Watsa despite opposition from proxy adviser Glass Lewis and prominent investor Dorsey Gardner. Glass Lewis said Watsa failed to ensure executive pay was aligned with performance after Chen received a $106M equity award in 2019.
- The company said Watsa got near-83% approval last year.
- Updated: Shareholders Wednesday rejected the company's advisory say-on-pay proposal, 56% to 44%, Bloomberg reports.