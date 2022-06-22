Actelis Networks GAAP EPS of -$2.26, revenue of $1.9M

Jun. 22, 2022 4:34 PM ETActelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Actelis Networks press release (NASDAQ:ASNS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.26.
  • Revenue of $1.9M (+26.7% Y/Y).
  • Backlog of customer open orders, a non-GAAP measurement, as of March 31, 2022 increased 121% to $4.2 million from $1.9 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $1.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measurement of operating performance (reconciled below to Net Loss), was $0.96 million, compared to $0.39 million in the comparable year-ago period.
