Invitation Homes announces $725M sustainability-linked term loan
Jun. 22, 2022 4:38 PM ETInvitation Homes Inc. (INVH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) on Wednesday announced a new $725M 7-year unsecured term loan maturing in Jun. 2029.
- The sustainability-linked loan bears interest at rates based on INVH's senior unsecured credit rating, which equated to an interest rate of adj. term SOFR plus 125 bps at the time of closing.
- Pricing of the term loan can improve if INVH meets certain ESG performance targets as determined by an independent third-party evaluation.
- The delayed draw term loan allows INVH to elect to receive a portion of proceeds at closing and receive the remaining proceeds in up to 3 additional draws over a 6-month period.
- INVH received proceeds of $150M in its initial draw at closing and used these initial proceeds along with cash on hand to repay its IH 2018-2 securitization.
- The repayment of IH 2018-2 increased INVH's unencumbered pool to ~78% of its properties.
- "We believe the new term loan offers us additional flexibility to effectively extend debt maturities and fund other corporate needs on favorable terms," said INVH CFO Ernie Freedman.