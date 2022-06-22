Becton, Dickinson and Co voluntarily recalls some intraosseous products

Jun. 22, 2022

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday said it was voluntarily recalling some of its intraosseous products due to some issues.
  • The products being recalled are certain lots of the BD Intraosseous Needle Set Kits, BD Intraosseous Manual Driver Kits and BD Intraosseous Powered Drivers.
  • Intraosseous products inject medication directly into the bone marrow.
  • BDX highlighted three issues resulting in the recall: some difficulty in separating the stylet from the intraosseous needle; the needle safety mechanism on the stylet not deploying; and malfunctioning of metal discs intended to connect the needle assembly to the magnet.
  • BDX said the issues could result in delays in care due to limited or non-functioning intraosseous access or could also lead to needlestick injuries.
  • The company said there were no replacement products currently, and that customers should immediately review their inventory for the lot numbers of the recalled items.
  • BDX stock earlier closed marginally higher at $237.27.
