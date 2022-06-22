Cryptocurrency exchanges Bybit and KuCoin (KCS-USD) on Thursday have gotten hit with enforcement actions by Canada's financial regulator.

The Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") said both exchanges operate unregistered crypto trading platforms and allowed Ontario-based speculators to trade unregistered securities.

“Foreign crypto asset trading platforms that want to operate in Ontario must play by the rules or face enforcement action,” said Jeff Kehoe, director of Enforcement at the OSC, in a statement Wednesday. “The outcomes announced today should serve as a clear indication that we refuse to tolerate non-compliance with Ontario securities law.”

ByBit, in particular, has agreed to pay a fine of C$2.5M ($1.9M) to the securities agency, as well as engaging in registration talks, the release said. From here on out, the company will not accept new accounts for those residing in Ontario nor market its services in the Canadian province.

For KuCoin, though, the OSC has banned the exchange from participating in Ontario's capital markets after not being cooperative with the regulators' investigation. KuCoin is also expected to pay an administrative penalty of C$2M, as well as C$100K towards the costs of the OSC's investigation.

The move comes as increasing regulatory scrutiny looms across the cryptosphere amid turbulent market conditions. Earlier in June, Terraform Labs, the company behind troubled algorithmic stablecoin TerraUST (UST-USD) and its sister token Luna (LUNA-USD), was reportedly being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the end of 2021, Binance got a warning from Ontario over securities, derivatives trading.