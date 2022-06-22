GAO upholds Leidos' Defense Enclave Services contract
Jun. 22, 2022 4:57 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) announced that the Defense Enclave Services (or DES) contract awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency (or DISA) was upheld by the Government Accountability Office (or GAO) after a thorough and disciplined review.
- The single-award, ID/IQ contract was initially awarded in February 2022 and holds a total estimated value of $11.5B if all options are exercised.
- It includes a four-year base period of performance followed by three two-year option periods.
- "We are pleased the Government Accountability Office has affirmed the Defense Information Systems Agency's award. Leidos is deeply committed to DISA's critical mission, and never stopped preparing for the program's success. Our robust and continuous preparation has positioned us to start delivering benefits to the user base on or ahead of the current planned schedule, and we look forward to leveraging our decades of technological expertise to support mission success." said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President.