Menarini Group, Radius Health seek FDA approval for breast cancer treatment elacestrant

Jun. 22, 2022 4:59 PM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

African American woman puts hands around pink ribbon on her pink T Shirt, for breast cancer campaign, supporting Breast Cancer Awareness. Concept of 1 st October Pink Month and women"s health care

Taras Grebinets/iStock via Getty Images

  • Italian pharma giant Menarini Group and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) on Wednesday said they had submitted a new drug application to the U.S. FDA for their drug elacestrant to treat breast cancer.
  • RDUS' elacestrant, which has been out-licensed to Menarini, is intended for the potential treatment of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.
  • The companies said that they had requested the FDA for a priority review, a process created by the regulator to speed up the approval of treatments for serious conditions that can be potentially much better than standard treatments.
  • If the priority review is granted, the companies believe that the FDA would conduct an eight-month review, incorporating a six-month priority designation review.
  • The new drug application submission is based on positive phase 3 data from the EMERALD study that was previously announced in Oct. 2021.
  • RDUS stock earlier closed -3.1% at $8.91.
