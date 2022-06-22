Summit Therapeutics stock drops postmarket on $100M rights offering

Jun. 22, 2022 5:00 PM ETSummit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock dropped ~17% postmarket after the firm announced a rights offering for shareholders of record as of market close on Jul. 5.
  • SMMT will receive gross proceeds of up to $100M if the offering is fully subscribed.
  • SMMT will distribute to shareholders non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares at a price equal to the lesser of $1.08/share (its last close) or the volume weighted-average stock price for 5 straight trading days through and including the offering's expiration date, currently expected to be Aug. 5.
  • The offering will include an over-subscription right to allow each rights holder that exercises basic subscription rights in full to purchase additional shares that remain unsubscribed at the offering's expiration.
  • SMMT CEO Robert Duggan, who owns ~70% of its stock, and COO Maky Zanganeh, who owns ~6.5% of its stock, each indicated that they intend to participate in the rights offering.
