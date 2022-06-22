Credit Acceptance extends its revolving secured line of credit facility

Jun. 22, 2022 5:00 PM ETCredit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) has extended the maturity of its revolving secured line of credit facility with a commercial bank syndicate from June 22, 2024 to June 22, 2025.
  • Prior to this amendment, the amount of the facility was set to decrease by $35M, however this amendment increased the amount of the facility by $10M resulting in a net decrease of $25M, from $435M to $410M.
  • As previously reported, the amount of the facility will continue to further decrease by $25M on June 22, 2023.
  • As of June 22, 2022, The Co. had $192.5M outstanding under the line of credit facility.
