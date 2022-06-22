DIRTT Environmental ends search for permanent CEO with appointment of Benjamin Urban
Jun. 22, 2022 5:16 PM ETDIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) on Wednesday said it had appointed Benjamin Urban as its new CEO, effective June 27.
- With the joining of Urban, DRTT's search for a permanent CEO comes to an end.
- Earlier in June, DRTT had said its COO and interim Co-CEO Jeffrey Calkins would step down.
- Urban, who will also join DRTT's board, joins the company from one of its partners, Agile Interiors, where he previously served as a business development executive for 15 years.
- Geoff Krause, who had been serving as interim CEO, will resume his position as CFO, while Jeff Metcalf, who had been serving as interim CFO, will resume his position as VP of finance.
- DRTT also said that Shaun Noll, president and chief investment officer of 726 BF LLC, which owns an about 13% stake in the company, had joined the board.
- DRTT stock earlier closed 7.5% lower at $0.98. It was up 1.9% in aftermarket trading.