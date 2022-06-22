China Pharma receives non-compliance letter from NYSE American

Jun. 22, 2022

  • China Pharma Holdings (NYSE:CPHI) said it received a letter from NYSE American on non-compliance with continued listing standards.
  • CPHI is required to submit a plan of compliance by Jul. 15 to maintain its listing on the exchange.
  • The plan should address how it intends to regain compliance by Dec. 15, 2023.
  • The specialty pharmaceutical company's shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol CPHI, but will have an added designation of .BC. The designation indicates it is not in compliance with the NYSE American's listing standards.
  • Shares were trading +3.50% post-market.
