Apollo Global, Hostplus to launch $1.25B Asia Pacific credit strategy

Jun. 22, 2022 5:34 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) said Wednesday it will launch an Asia Pacific credit strategy in partnership with Hostplus, an industry superannuation fund in Australia.
  • The new strategy launches with $1.25B in assets after an inaugural raise that includes a $500M anchor commitment from Hostplus alongside APO's internal and affiliated insurance balance sheets.
  • The strategy will leverage APO's credit expertise and differentiated asset origination to source high-quality opportunities across the yield spectrum.
  • It will focus on Australia, India, Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong, with select deployment across other parts of the region.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.