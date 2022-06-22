Apollo Global, Hostplus to launch $1.25B Asia Pacific credit strategy
Jun. 22, 2022 5:34 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) said Wednesday it will launch an Asia Pacific credit strategy in partnership with Hostplus, an industry superannuation fund in Australia.
- The new strategy launches with $1.25B in assets after an inaugural raise that includes a $500M anchor commitment from Hostplus alongside APO's internal and affiliated insurance balance sheets.
- The strategy will leverage APO's credit expertise and differentiated asset origination to source high-quality opportunities across the yield spectrum.
- It will focus on Australia, India, Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong, with select deployment across other parts of the region.