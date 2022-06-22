U.S. oil refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of domestic fuel to combat record-high gasoline prices during tomorrow's scheduled meeting with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Grandholm, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Refining executives reportedly will seek to make the case that an export ban would anger allies and lead to refining production cuts as companies lose access to global markets that have become crucial to revenues, ultimately raising prices.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSEARCA:XLE), (NYSEARCA:CRAK), (XOM), (CVX), (VLO), (MPC), (PSX), (PBF), (DK), (CVI)

The U.S. is the world's biggest exporter of refined products, and Mexico, Canada and Japan are among the top buyers of those partners, while Europe has increased purchases in recent weeks to make up for lost Russian supply.

"If refiners aren't allowed to export, they're just going to slow down production and cut the refinery utilization rate," Mizuho's director of energy futures Bob Yawger told Reuters, adding that excess products likely would be sent into inventories, which are at multi-year lows.

The Department of Energy's recent Refinery Capacity Report notes that since 1990, the U.S. has shuttered 86 refineries totaling more than 5M bbl/day of capacity, equaling more than 25% of current operational capacity.