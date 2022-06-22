Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said on Wednesday it will upgrade its residual production into higher-value lubricant base stocks and cleaner fuels as part of its Singapore Resid Upgrade Project, Reuters reports, as demand grows for cleaner fuel and distillates.

Exxon (XOM) said the project will add ~20K bbl/day of light, heavy and extra-heavy lubricant base stocks capacity when it completes upgrades at the Singapore integrated refining and petrochemical complex in 2025.

The Singapore project also will bring additional supplies of EHC 50 and EHC 120 grades to the market, and up to 6K bbl/day of extra-heavy base stocks, including the new Group II base stock, EHC 340 MAXTM, according to the report.

The project also will enable the refinery to raise production of cleaner fuels that meet the International Maritime Organization's 0.5% sulfur emission control area requirements.

Exxon (XOM) shares trade ~3.5% lower on Wednesday as crude oil prices fall sharply on global economic worries.