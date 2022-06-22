ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -8.5% in Wednesday's trading to a 52-week low as prices for industrial metals post broad declines and the company's shares are downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at J.P. Morgan, citing near-term risks on volumes and prices plus a weak macro environment.

JPM analyst Luke Nelson said carbon spreads have turned and will cause negative earnings revisions, steel prices have not yet bottomed out, European and Chinese inventories are "on the high side" and the macro backdrop is uncertain.

Argus reports U.S. hot-rolled coil prices have fallen to February levels at $1,034/short ton, down 31% since hitting a peak of ~$1,500/st in April.

This year's 26% decline in ArcelorMittal (MT) shares "looks unjustified," Citi analysts said recently in reiterating their Buy rating and €50 price target.