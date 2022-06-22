AreclorMittal -8% after weakening steel prices, J.P. Morgan downgrade

Jun. 22, 2022 1:52 PM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Metal smelting furnace in steel mills

zhaojiankang/iStock via Getty Images

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -8.5% in Wednesday's trading to a 52-week low as prices for industrial metals post broad declines and the company's shares are downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at J.P. Morgan, citing near-term risks on volumes and prices plus a weak macro environment.

JPM analyst Luke Nelson said carbon spreads have turned and will cause negative earnings revisions, steel prices have not yet bottomed out, European and Chinese inventories are "on the high side" and the macro backdrop is uncertain.

Argus reports U.S. hot-rolled coil prices have fallen to February levels at $1,034/short ton, down 31% since hitting a peak of ~$1,500/st in April.

This year's 26% decline in ArcelorMittal (MT) shares "looks unjustified," Citi analysts said recently in reiterating their Buy rating and €50 price target.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.