Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has bought another 9.6M shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) over the past week, raising its total holdings in the stock to 16.3%.

Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) now owns 152.7M Occidental (OXY) shares worth ~$8.52B based on Wednesday's closing price, which has dropped more than 20% since it touched its high for the year in May but up more than 90% YTD.

Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is Occidental's (OXY) largest individual shareholder and owns options to buy 83.9M OXY shares, which if exercised would lift its stake above 25%.

Analysts have seen Occidental (OXY) as a way for Berkshire to benefit from rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

With a 60% ratio of debt plus preferred share to capital, Occidental (OXY) carries substantial balance sheet risk in comparison to close peers, making the chances of Buffett going for an outright acquisition of the company as unlikely, Dilantha De Silva writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.