Japan +0.01%. Japan preliminary Jibun PMIs for June. Manufacturing 52.7 (prior 52.3).

China +0.71%.

Hong Kong +1.10%

Australia +0.32%. Austalia preliminary PMIs for June. Manufacturing 55.8 (prior 55.7).

“Recession or hard landing fears have taken a firmer hold on most markets in the past 24 hours,” Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

India +1.06%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell -47.12 points or -0.15% at 30483.14, S&P 500 fell -4.9 points or -0.13% at 3759.90, while Nasdaq fell -16.21 points or -0.15% at 11053.09.

Singapore is set to release its inflation data on Thursday.

Oil prices fell 2% in early trade on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day, as investors worried that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes could trigger a recession and dent fuel demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.39, or 2.3%, to $103.80 a barrel by 0031 GMT. Brent crude futures dropped $2.24, or 2.0%, to $109.50 a barrel.

Gold prices inched lower on Thursday, pressured by expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief doubled down on the central bank’s fight against inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,832.91 per ounce by 0239 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,834.30.

Spot silver dipped 0.5% to $21.28 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $923.62, and palladium was flat at $1,864.18.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.09%; S&P 500 -0.10%; Nasdaq -0.01%.