Mosaic reports May Potash revenue $539M vs. $246M y/y

Jun. 23, 2022 1:39 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) reports its May Phosphates revenue of $502M (+53.5% Y/Y); Potash revenue of $539M (+119.1% Y/Y); and Mosaic Fertilizantes revenue of $786M (+133.9% Y/Y).
  • On volumes front, Phosphates sales rose to 462K tonnes from 553K tonnes Y/Y; Potash declined to 744K tonnes from 891K tonnes Y/Y; and Mosaic Fertilizantes declined 782K tonnes from 790K Y/Y.
  • Ongoing Rail delays and compressed North American planting season are impacting sales volumes.
  • As a result, potash sales volumes are expected of 2.3-2.5 million tonnes and phosphates sales volumes of 1.6-1.8 million tonnes in the second quarter.
  • For pricing, it expects realized MOP prices on an FOB basis in the second quarter to be $100-$120 per tonne higher than prices realized in the first quarter.
  • In Phosphates, its expects second quarter realized DAP prices on an FOB basis to be $130-$150 per tonne higher than prices realized in the first quarter.
