NRx Pharma says class action suit against company dismissed

Jun. 23, 2022 1:47 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP), NRXPWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) said Wednesday that on June 13, 2022, the plaintiffs in the securities class action lawsuit captioned Dal Bosco v. NRx Pharmaceuticals filed a notice in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware voluntarily dismissing the action against NRx Pharma and its former officers.

  • The dismissal was made without prejudice.

  • The company said it continues to focus on the development of NRX-101. It will further evaluate the opportunities for ZYESAMI once it receives the full data from the ACTIV-3b / TESICO NIH Study.

  • Shares closed 10.3% higher after-hours to $0.64.

