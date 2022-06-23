MediciNova announces MN-001 research alliance with Juntendo University

Jun. 23, 2022 1:59 AM ETMediciNova, Inc. (MNOV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) is up 1.6% after-hours on Wednesday after the firm said that it will initiate a comprehensive research collaboration with Juntendo University, School of Medicine to evaluate the mechanism of the action of MN-001 on lipid metabolism and metabolic syndrome.
  • The lead collaborator is Takashi Mitsui MD, Ph.D., professor and the chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine, a known leading expert on lipid metabolism who specializes in dyslipidemia and metabolic syndrome.
  • Kazuko Matsuda, MD, Ph.D., MPH, Chief Medical Officer of MediciNova, Inc, commented, "In the phase 2 trial in NASH/NAFLD patients with hypertriglyceridemia, MN-001 (tipelukast) reduced serum triglycerides, increased high-density lipoproteins (HDL-C), and reduced low-density lipoproteins (LDL) during the 12-week treatment period. Furthermore, the improvements in the serum lipid profile were more significant in the patients with type 2 diabetes/prediabetes."
