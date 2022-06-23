Meta Platforms CEO: Explains Meta’s strategy to create shareholder value

Jun. 23, 2022 3:46 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • In an interview on CNBC's Mad Money, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the defining trait of the Metaverse is the ability to feel a sense of presence. He feels the Metaverse will be the next way people express themselves across social media.
  • The company intends to build the whole stack related to the Metaverse, he added.
  • "Metaverse will be as big as our current social media business," he noted. There is going to be a "massive economy" surrounding the Metaverse, he said, and the company can afford to make big research investments in it.
  • Eventually he expects a billion+ people in the Metaverse spending significant amounts of money. "AI is a massive wave that we're riding for all of our services. We're currently positioning the company to drive the wave of AI innovation," he noted.
  • More and more content on social media will come from AI recommendations going forward.
  • Zuckerberg doesn't expect to replace Cheryl Sandberg's role directly. Her responsibilities will be shared by several people, he added.
  • Going forward, he plans to continue to invest in AI and the Metaverse.
  • Meta changed its ticker symbol from "FB" to "META" this month to better reflect its new focus on the metaverse.
  • Earlier on Wednesday, Meta Platforms slips again as BofA highlights delay in Creator commissions.
  • On Tuesday, the Justice Department said it had settled a lawsuit with Meta Platforms (META) over discriminatory advertising for housing.
