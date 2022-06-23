European markets fall as markets struggle to shrug off recession fears

London -0.88%.

Germany -1.56%. Germany June flash manufacturing PMI 52.0 vs 54.0 expected.

France -1.40%. France June flash services PMI 54.4 vs 57.6 expected.

France June business confidence 104 vs 106 prior.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.4% in early trade, with basic resources shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

On the data front in Europe, flash estimates of French and German PMI (purchasing managers index) readings for June came in weaker than expected, adding to recession fears.

Powell told Congress on Wednesday that the central bank is “strongly committed” to bringing down inflation after the rate hit a 40-year high in the United States. He also noted that a recession is a “possibility” — a fear that has continued to weigh on Wall Street.

Eurozone June flash services PMI 52.8 vs 55.5 expected.

Coming up in session: UK June flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI at 0830 GMT; UK June CBI retailing reported sales at 1000 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than five basis point to 3.10%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than twelve basis point to 1.50%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than seven basis point to 2.42%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.79%; CAC -1.13%; DAX -1.24% and EURO STOXX -1.10%.