Xenon Pharmaceuticals slides on pricing $250M equity offering

Jun. 23, 2022 4:23 AM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) shares dropped ~7.8% after-hours after the firm has priced its underwritten public offering of 7,868,854 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 327,868 common shares pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement for an expected gross proceeds of ~$250.0 million.
  • The common shares are offered at a public offering price of $30.50/common share and the pre-funded warrants are offered at a price of $30.4999/pre-funded warrant.
  • Underwriters are granted a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,229,508 common shares at the public offering price.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about June 27, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.