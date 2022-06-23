Xenon Pharmaceuticals slides on pricing $250M equity offering
Jun. 23, 2022 4:23 AM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) shares dropped ~7.8% after-hours after the firm has priced its underwritten public offering of 7,868,854 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 327,868 common shares pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement for an expected gross proceeds of ~$250.0 million.
- The common shares are offered at a public offering price of $30.50/common share and the pre-funded warrants are offered at a price of $30.4999/pre-funded warrant.
- Underwriters are granted a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,229,508 common shares at the public offering price.
- Offering is expected to close on or about June 27, 2022.